Nara Rohit opens about his experiences working for ‘Bhairavam’

The teaser, songs, and promotional content of the highly anticipated action thriller Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohit, have generated tremendous positive buzz. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by K.K. Radhamohan under Sri Satya Sai Arts, the film is set for a big summer release on May 30. Presented by Pen Studios and Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the project is gearing up for the biggest launch of the season.

In a recent press meet, lead actor Nara Rohit opened up about the film and his experience working on it. He revealed that the story was introduced to him by producer Bellamkonda Suresh, whose judgment he trusts completely. The film is a Telugu adaptation of the Tamil hit Garudan, revamped to suit Telugu sensibilities while maintaining its original essence.

Talking about the on-screen chemistry with co-stars Sai Srinivas and Manchu Manoj, Rohit mentioned their longstanding personal bond and how director Vijay gave them the creative freedom to bring emotional depth to each character. He described the movie as a commercial mass entertainer packed with heavy action sequences, particularly highlighting a thrilling interval fight involving all three leads.

Nara Rohit also confirmed back-to-back film projects are lined up after a short break and expressed his excitement for the audience’s response to Bhairavam. He praised music composer Sri Charan for his impactful background score and thanked producer Radhamohan for managing a big star cast smoothly.