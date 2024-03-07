Narne Nithiin’s ‘AAY’ first look unveiled; promises a refreshing summer entertainer

Narne Nithiin, the brother-in-law of Tollywood sensation NTR, is set to dazzle the audience with his upcoming venture, "AAY." This exciting project, produced under the prestigious banner of GA2 Pictures by the dynamic duo Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi, is a wholesome entertainer that unfolds against the enchanting backdrop of Godavari. Making his directorial debut with this film is the talented Anji Kanchipalli.

Having wrapped up the filming, the creators have unveiled the first look, offering a glimpse into the film's vibrant essence. In the revealed poster, Narne Nithiin is seen exuberantly leaping into a lake, accompanied by friends portrayed by Rajkumar Kasireddy and Ankith, surrounded by the lush greenery of the picturesque locale. The imagery radiates joy and promises a delightful cinematic experience.









Currently in the post-production phase, "AAY" has officially secured its spot for release in the upcoming summer, a declaration emphasized by the tagline "Drizzling this Summer" adorned on the poster. The film's title concept video, released recently, has already created a buzz on social media, showcasing a perfect blend of wit and entertainment.









Backed by the experienced hand of Allu Aravind as the presenter, "AAY" is poised to offer a refreshing narrative set against the captivating canvas of Godavari. Ram Miryala is entrusted with the responsibility of scoring the music, adding an extra layer of anticipation for the film's musical landscape. As the production gears up for a Summer 2024 release, expectations are high for "AAY" to emerge as a significant highlight in Narne Nithiin's cinematic journey.

