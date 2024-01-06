Nawazuddin happy for making Telugu debut with ‘Saindhav’

Victory Venkatesh is coming with his 75th movie 'Saindhav'. Directed by talented director Sailesh Kolanu, this film is coming as a Sankranthi gift to the audience. The already released teaser, songs and trailer have created huge buzz with tremendous response. Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his debut in Telugu with this film. The film is ambitiously produced by the famous producer Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment and is going to release on January 13. Ahead of the film’s release, Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaks about ‘Saindhav’ and his experience of Telugu debut. Let’s have a look into it.

Why did you choose "Saindhav" as your Telugu film debut, and how was your experience working on it?

Every actor waits for a good script, and "Saindhav" offered an interesting story. Working with Venkatesh was a dream, and the role designed by director Sailesh Kolanu was unique and had great potential for performance.

You often play villainous roles. What drew you to the negative character in "Saindhav"?



I don't categorize roles as villain or hero. The key is whether the character is interesting. "Saindhav" presented a unique and well-designed role with ample opportunities for acting, making it appealing for me.

This is your first time dubbing for a Telugu film. What inspired you to take on this challenge, and how did you overcome language barriers?



Director Sailesh inspired me to do my own dubbing, believing it added depth to the character. Although learning a new language is challenging, it becomes easier as you immerse yourself in it. I prefer understanding and expressing my dialogues, and that's how I approached it in "Saindhav."

What did you learn from working with Venkatesh, and how was your experience with him on set?



Venkatesh is very cool and patient. He comes well-prepared, learns his dialogues in advance, and takes risks in action scenes without using a stunt double. I learned a lot from his calm and patient approach.

Can you share your thoughts on the director Sailesh Kolanu and the experience of working with him?



Sailesh is a professional and clear-minded director. He brought clarity to the project, both in storytelling and filmmaking. His expertise and improvisation on my character made the filming experience outstanding.

What challenges did you find in "Saindhav," and how did you approach the action sequences in the film?



"Saindhav" is a heavy-action film, and filming the action sequences posed challenges. The intensity of the action scenes required effort, but it was an overall rewarding experience.

What are your overall thoughts on the film, and what do you believe the audience will take away from "Saindhav"?



After hearing the story, Sailesh was confident that "Saindhav" would be a big hit, and I share his optimism. The film's brilliance lies in its storytelling and filmmaking, and I believe audiences will appreciate the unique and intense narrative.