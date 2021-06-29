Nayanathara doubles her remuneration!

Lady Superstar Nayanathara is set to come up with an interesting film soon in Tamil. Vignesh Shivn is the film's director. Interestingly, she is in talks for an exciting film, starring Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi. This film will officially mark the debut of Nayanathara in Hindi.

The buzz states that Nayanathara is going to take 6 Cr as remuneration for her Hindi debut. Nayanathara reportedly takes 3 Cr as remuneration for films in Telugu and Tamil languages. Since she will be making her debut in Hindi now, she doubled the same. The actress enjoys a big fan base in Hindi Cinema as well.

Atlee Kumar who worked with Nayanathara in the past is reportedly directing the film. The project is going to begin by the end of the year. The official confirmation of the project will be coming out soon