Nayanathara walks out of this project?

Sensational star heroine Nayanathara is currently busy with a series of interesting films in multiple languages. She is often termed as Lady Super star by her fans and audiences. Nayanathara was recently approached to play a key role in a Hindi web series titled Inspector Avinash. Randeep Hooda came on board to play the lead role. However, Nayanathara has given her nod initially but has now opted out of the project.



Nayanathara is not able to allocate dates to the project and owing to the date issues, she has decided to stay out of the project. Now, the makers approached Urvashi Rautela for the same role. Nayanathara, thus missed a golden chance to mark her debut in Bollywood cinema.

On the other hand, she is said to be a part of Lucifer remake starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.