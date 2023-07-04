Nayanthara nods her head for a Youtuber

Actress Nayanthara’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her big Bollywood film, Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan.” Nayan also has her prestigious 75th protect that is under production. And the latest updates reveal that Nayan has signed yet another interesting project which will be the 76th outing in her career.

As per the latest update, Nayan’s 76th movie will be directed by popular Tamil Youtuber Dude Vicky. The young Youtuber had earlier directed the popular web-series “Thiruvalluvar Consultancy Services” and short film “Exam Preparations.” He also acted in several short films and web-series.

“Nayanthara76” will have its formal launch on July 14 and it will release in summer, 2024. Lakshman Kumar of Prince Productions will be bankrolling this exciting project.