NBR Awards 2022: RRR Makes Its Place In 'Top Ten Films Of The Year'

December turned into a lucky charm of Tollywood's blockbuster movie RRR. This film is bagging numerous International Awards and making us go proud. In the morning itself the makers announced the movie is nominated in 4 categories of the 'HCA Creative Awards', now also came up with another big news. RRR is listed in the top ten movies of the NBR Awards 2022.



The entire team of #RRR is ecstatic and beyond proud on winning the National Board of Review Award for the Top 10 films of the Year 2022 🔥🌊 @NBRfilm #NBRawards pic.twitter.com/OjqC8XQD5L — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 9, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "The entire team of #RRR is ecstatic and beyond proud on winning the National Board of Review Award for the Top 10 films of the Year 2022 @NBRfilm #NBRawards".

The NBR Awards 2022 officials also shared the details of the winners on the Twitter page…

• Best Film: "Top Gun: Maverick"

• Best Director: Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

• Best Actor: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Best Supporting Actress: Janelle Monáe, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

• Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

• Breakthrough Performance: Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"

• Breakthrough Performance: Gabriel LaBelle, "The Fabelmans"

• Best Directorial Debut: Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"

• Best Animated Feature: "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

• Best International Film: "Close"

• Best Documentary: "Sr."

• Best Ensemble: "Women Talking"

• Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, "Top Gun: Maverick"

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:



• "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

• "Argentina, 1985"

Top Films (in alphabetical order):



• "Aftersun"

• "Avatar: The Way of Water"

• "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• "The Fabelmans"

• "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

• "RRR"

• "Till"

• "The Woman King"

• "Women Talking"

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):



• "All Quiet on the Western Front"

• "Argentina, 1985"

• "Decision to Leave"

• "EO"

• "Saint Omer"

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):



• "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

• "All That Breathes"

• "Descendant "

• "Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb"

• "Wildcat "

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):



• "Armageddon Time"

• "Emily the Criminal "

• "The Eternal Daughter"

• "Funny Pages "

• "The Inspection"

• "Living"

• "A Love Song"

• "Nanny "

• "The Wonder"

• "To Leslie"

Congratulations to the RRR team for making it possible with your great vision!



RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. It had Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the lead roles along with Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. It is the fictional tale of the Indian Independence movement!