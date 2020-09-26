NCB grills Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s former manager 

Bengaluru: NCB grills Rakul, Deepika's ex-manager, Dharma honcho(Ld)Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday is questioning Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in connection with its probe into the drugs case related to death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to NCB officials, Rakul, Karishma and Kshitij deposed before the drug law enforcement agency in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB said Rakul was the first to arrive at the NCB office followed by Karishma and Kshitij.They are being questioned about their alleged drugs chats that came to the fore after the NCB seized the electronic devices of several people. The NCB will be asking them whether they procured drugs for personal consumption or whether they were part of a drug syndicate. The NCB will also ask them about if they provided drugs to any other people in the entertainment industry and made some monetary gains.

Reportedly, the NCB has also asked Dharma Productions ex-Assistant Director Anubhav Chopra for questioning in connection with the case.

The development comes two days after the NCB summoned Deepika, Rakul, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others. Earlier in the day responding to a question on whether Ranveer Singh will join the investigation with his wife Deepika, an NCB official said, "We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation." On Thursday, the NCB recorded the statement of Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and fashion designer Simone Khambatta.

The digital forensics of seized communication devices led to some workable information which was verified subsequently. NCB officials said that they all have been summoned after their names surfaced in WhatsApp chats accessed by the NCB and during the questioning of late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.