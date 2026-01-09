Student-led creations highlight climate awareness, cultural harmony, and responsible living

Hyderabad: Meru International School presented the second edition of Meru Antaragni 2026 on 9th January, 2026 at its Tellapur campus, a sustainability-focused art exhibition where student creativity became a powerful medium for environmental awareness and responsible living. Thoughtfully curated and entirely student-led, the exhibition demonstrated how art can inspire meaningful dialogue about humanity’s relationship with nature.







Speaking on purpose-driven learning, Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, Founder, Meru International School, highlighted the role of responsible creativity in education. “When children learn to create responsibly, they begin to understand their responsibility towards the world they live in,” she said.











The exhibition showcased a range of impactful artworks created using natural, recycled, and upcycled materials. A Mixed Media Installation crafted from dried leaves, pinecones, twigs, and reused elements celebrated nature’s beauty while promoting creative reuse. Harmony of Traditions, inspired by Indian folk art, symbolised the link between cultural heritage and sustainability, with vibrant motifs and the peacock representing balance and coexistence.







Environmental concerns were powerfully expressed through Oceans in Distress, a textured artwork highlighting marine pollution, and Faces of Tomorrow, a compelling portrait created entirely from used plastic straws that urged reflection on plastic waste and human responsibility. The Warli artwork Circle of Life portrayed community living and ecological harmony, reinforcing sustainability as a shared commitment.