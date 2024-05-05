Neha Bhasin underlines importance of costumes in music videos

Singer-songwriter Neha Bhasin, whose recent song 'Furqat', is getting a good response from the listeners, feels that the good music alone is not enough to make a great music video.

The singer shared that the aesthetics should be paid attention to for a music video to work, and costume and the outfits form a huge chunk of the overall aesthetics. Elaborating on the same, she said, "Fashion and music for me go hand in hand.

"Both come from a place of true self-expression. Each costume was curated in 'Furqat' keeping the location in mind. The gold outfit shimmering in the morning sun against the barren mountains of Wai creates a sense of desolation and drama".

She further mentioned, "The white outfit shot on the horse during the golden hour was designed to bring calm in chaos, even if a broken woman's heart never fails to love again. 'Furqat' is a true visual delight and I can say with confidence that no one in India has the confidence to carry out my unique sense of fashion".

Neha is one of the singers, who has always been looked up to for her fashion choices.

In the music video of the song, she can be seen donning a golden outfit and green mirror-work design ensemble outfit.

'Furqat' is currently trending on social media, and is available to stream across audio streaming platforms and YouTube.