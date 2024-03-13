Live
Neha Joshi sticks to traditional skincare routines for Holi
Actress Neha Joshi has opened up on her skincare and haircare routine for 'Holi', saying she relies on traditional ways like using coconut oil.
Talking about taking care of self after Holi and maintaining a glowing complexion, Neha, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', said: "As I embrace the lively spirit of Holi, safeguarding my skin and hair becomes my top priority. I prefer the traditional way and rely on coconut oil to provide a protective shield, ensuring my skin stays supple and my hair retains its natural lustre."
"A nourishing hair spa using coconut oil strengthens my locks, shielding them from potential colour damage. To further enhance my hair's care, I recommend rinsing it with lemon juice and water after Holi, which helps remove colour and restore the hair's pH balance for soft, manageable locks," Neha added.
"Indulging in the rejuvenating benefits of a neem leaf bath after Holi can soothe the skin and alleviate any irritation caused by the intense colours," she shared.
'Atal' airs on &TV.