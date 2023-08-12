Nelson speaks about how he missed casting Balakrishna for a cameo in ‘Jailer’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s just released action entertainer, “Jailer,” has impressed fans and movie lovers and is roaring at the box office. The film collected a record breaking Rs 91 crore plus gross on its opening day. Going by the emphatic response in all areas, Jailer is expected to collect a staggering Rs 100 crore gross on its day 2 at the global box office. Apart from Rajini’s all-round show, the power-packed cameos by Malayalam stalwart Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar at crucial junctures are the major highlights of the film.

Now, the film’s director Nelson has made a sensational revelation. In a latest promotional interview, Nelson revealed that he had tried to rope in Telugu star Balakrishna for a crucial cameo in “Jailer,” but things didn’t fall in place for various reasons.

Nelson went on to reveal that he will surely work with Balakrishna in one of his future projects, and that he will cast the “Simha” actor as a powerful police officer if he gets an opportunity to work.