‘Nepotism Doesn’t Exist for Me’ as he teams up with KJofor ‘Kill’: Raghav Juyal

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has made it clear that he doesn’t believe in the concept of nepotism in Bollywood. Despite being an outsider, Juyal has secured a role in the upcoming movie "Kill," produced by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.

“I don’t believe in nepotism. For me, such a thing doesn’t exist,” said Raghav, who first gained recognition through the reality show “Dance India Dance 3.” The 32-year-old actor-dancer emphasized the importance of hard work, stating, “I am the biggest example of being an outsider who got an opportunity to work in Dharma Productions. It’s all about hard work, and people should focus on their craft. Sooner or later, they will achieve their goal.”

The topic of nepotism in Bollywood gained significant attention when actress KanganaRanaut called Karan Johar the “flag-bearer” of nepotism during her appearance on the chat show “Koffee With Karan” in 2017. However, Juyal’s perspective is different, highlighting his journey from reality TV to mainstream cinema without any industry connections.

In "Kill," Juyal takes on the role of a ruthless character named Fani. This marks a significant shift from his previous roles. In an interview, Juyal mentioned that his portrayal of Fani was unexpected and represents a “complete 180-degree transformation” for him.

Having made his Hindi cinema debut with “Sonali Cable” in 2014, Raghav Juyal has appeared in films such as “ABCD 2,” “Nawabzaade,” “Street Dancer 3D,” and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” His new role in "Kill" is anticipated to showcase a different side of his acting abilities.

"Kill," described as an adrenaline-pumping film, also features Tanya Maniktala and Lakshya. Lakshya, who made his acting debut with the TV show “Warrior High” in 2015, has starred in shows including “Adhuri Kahaani Hamari,” “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,” “Pardes Mein Hai MeraDil,” and “Porus.”

Slated to hit the big screen on July 5, "Kill" promises to be a thrilling addition to the summer's cinematic offerings. Juyal's performance is eagerly anticipated, as he continues to break barriers and redefine his career in Bollywood.