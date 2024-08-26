New-age family drama ‘35-Chinna Katha Kaadu’set for release on Sept 6th

Live
35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, a fresh and clean family drama, is all set to hit the big screens on September 6th.
35-Chinna Katha Kaadu, a fresh and clean family drama, is all set to hit the big screens on September 6th. This film, featuring a stellar cast including Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj, is written and directed by Nanda Kishore Emani. The movie is produced by Rana Daggubati, SrujanYarabolu, and Siddharth Rallapalli under the banners of Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Waltair Productions.
Promotional activities for 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu are in full swing, with the teaser, songs, and other promos receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The excitement surrounding the film has only increased with the announcement of its new release date, just under two weeks away.
The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, expanding its reach across the South Indian audience. The makers are ramping up their promotional efforts as the release date approaches.
A select few have already had the opportunity to watch the film, and the initial response has been positive. 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu promises to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience with its relatable narrative, blending humor and emotional depth, and leaving the audience with a meaningful message.
Set against a rural backdrop, the film is expected to resonate with viewers through its engaging storytelling and strong performances. The release date poster, featuring the happy faces of the lead cast, reflects the film’s light-hearted yet impactful tone.
The technical crew includes NikethBommi as the cinematographer, Vivek Sagar as the music composer, LathaNaidu as the production designer, and T C Prasanna as the editor. With such a talented team behind it, 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu is poised to be a memorable addition to the family drama genre