New-age heroes trying their luck with pan-India releases

Telugu film industry has changed a lot after "Bahubali 2" release. The film got pan-India appreciation and showed a path to other films. Allu Arjun's "Pushpa," NTR and Ram Charan's "RRR," Yash's "KGF" followed Rajamouli's path and got succeeded. The actors of the films also signing he films with pan-India appeal.

Now, the trend has been passed to new-age heroes. This generation heroes are also following the footsteps of their seniors. Nikhil's "Karthikeya" and Adivi Sesh's "Major" garnered good reviews from audience all over India. There are some more new-age actors in the industry waiting to join the pan-India list. Here is the list of actors who were ready with their pan-India releases.

Nani with 'Dasara'

Nani is ready with his new release "Dasara" helmed by debut director Srikanth Odela. Keerthi Suresh is playing the love interest of Nani. Already, the film's songs and teasers which were released created buzz in movie-lovers. The movie will have backdrop of Gadavarikhani which is a village in Telangana State. This raw and rustic film will be hitting screens in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Akhil with 'Agent'

Akhil Akkineni's most awaited film "Agent" is getting a pan-India release on April 28th. Surendar Reddy is helming the film in a stylish manner. Akhil will be seen as a 'Wild Saale' in the film. The glimpse which was released made fans go crazy. Mammootty is playing an important character in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda with 'Kushi'

Vijay Deverakonda who bagged a huge disaster with "Liger" at pan-India level is trying his luck with "Kushi." Starring Samantha and directed by Shiva Nirvana, this film is very important to "Arjun Reddy" actor for his pan-India career. The film recently started the last schedule shoot after the "Oh Baby" actress fought with myositis and got back to sets.

Teja Sajja with 'Hanu-Man'

Upcoming actor Teja Sajja, who is familiar as child artist and recently debuted as lead actor with "Zombie Reddy" joined hands with same director Prashanth Varma and coming with a film "Hanu-Man." Visuals of the film which were shown in teaser created huge buzz in audience. Rather than calling a Teja Sajja pan-India entry, it works as Prashanth Varma's pan-India entry card.

Varun Tej with 'VT13'

Mega hero Varun Tej who is known for concept and content based films is enlarging his market with "VT13." Known as action drama, the film is directed by debutant Shakti Prathap Singh Hada. The first look of the film is released and Varun Tej looks ultra-stylish in the film. The film is getting parallel release in Telugu, Hindi and other South India languages.

Sai Dharam Tej with "Virupaksha"

Sai Dharam Tej is coming with "Virupaksha" directed by Karthik Dandu. The film's title glimpse got released recently and created hype on the film. The film will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. "Pushpa" director Sukumar is writing screenplay to the film.