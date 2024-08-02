New film starring Tharun Bhascker in lead role gets announced

Arrow Cinemas and Dolamukhi Subhultron Films are excited to announce their latest film project, marking the second collaboration between the two production houses. This new venture will feature Tharun Bhascker in the lead role and introduce Vamsi Reddy Dondapati as the director.

Produced by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy, with significant contributions from renowned writer and director VenuUdugula, the film promises to offer a captivating blend of entertainment and emotional depth. Following their first successful collaboration, this project aims to elevate storytelling and production standards.

The unique announcement featured a stamp paper illustrating the divorce of the character Srinivas Goud from his wife, Srilatha, adding a distinctive touch to the film’s introduction.

Shooting is set to commence in October, and the production team is eager to bring this story to life. In a bid to discover fresh talent, an open casting call for aspiring actors has been announced.

Further details regarding the technical crew and additional key production team members will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates as this exciting project develops.







