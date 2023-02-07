  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

New Releases This Week: Film and TV Shows in Theatres and Streaming Services

New Releases This Week: Film and TV Shows in Theatres and Streaming Services
x
Highlights

This Week's Movie and TV Show Releases: In Theatres and on Streaming Platforms Movie fans are in for a treat this week with several highly...

This Week's Movie and TV Show Releases: In Theatres and on Streaming Platforms

Movie fans are in for a treat this week with several highly anticipated films set to hit the theatres. Additionally, there is a wealth of content coming to various streaming services, providing plenty of options for entertainment. Here's a look at what's in store:

Theatrical Releases:

Vedha (February 9)

Christopher (Malayalam film) (February 9)

Amigos (February 10)

Popcorn (February 10)

Vasantha Kokila (February 10)

Gang Leader (Re-release) (February 11)

Titanic (Re-release) (February 11)

Streaming Services:

Netflix:

Thunivu (February 8)

Amazon Prime Video:

Farzi (Hindi web series) (February 10)

Aha:

Unstoppable Pawan Kalyan episode part 2 (February 10)

Disney Plus Hotstar:

Raajahyogam (February 9)

Hansika Love Shaadi Drama (docu-drama) (February 10)

ZEE5:

Salaam Venky (Hindi film) (February 10)

Vedha (February 10)

SonyLIV:

Nijam With Smita (Telugu talk show) (February 10)

SunNxt:

Mahaveeryar (Malayalam film) (February 10)

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X