New Releases This Week: Film and TV Shows in Theatres and Streaming Services

This Week's Movie and TV Show Releases: In Theatres and on Streaming Platforms

Movie fans are in for a treat this week with several highly anticipated films set to hit the theatres. Additionally, there is a wealth of content coming to various streaming services, providing plenty of options for entertainment. Here's a look at what's in store:



Theatrical Releases:



Vedha (February 9)



Christopher (Malayalam film) (February 9)

Amigos (February 10)

Popcorn (February 10)

Vasantha Kokila (February 10)

Gang Leader (Re-release) (February 11)

Titanic (Re-release) (February 11)

Streaming Services:

Netflix:



Thunivu (February 8)



Amazon Prime Video:

Farzi (Hindi web series) (February 10)



Aha:

Unstoppable Pawan Kalyan episode part 2 (February 10)



Disney Plus Hotstar:

Raajahyogam (February 9)



Hansika Love Shaadi Drama (docu-drama) (February 10)

ZEE5:

Salaam Venky (Hindi film) (February 10)



Vedha (February 10)

SonyLIV:

Nijam With Smita (Telugu talk show) (February 10)



SunNxt:

Mahaveeryar (Malayalam film) (February 10)

