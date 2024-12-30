New Year 2025: Must-Watch Movies and Web Series on OTT Platforms

With the New Year around the corner, several movies and web series are ready to bring in the New Year with entertainment.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming projects that will welcome the New Year.

As a New Year’s gift to Telugu audiences, the movie Marko is coming to theatres. Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role and directed by Hanif, Marko was a massive success in Malayalam. Made with a budget of just ₹30 crores, the movie earned ₹80 crores at the box office. It will be released in Telugu on January 1.

Disney+ Hotstar: All We Imagine Is Light, which will begin streaming on January 3. This series, praised by former U.S. President Obama, is a must-watch.

Netflix: Several titles will be available from December 31 and January 1: Avicii (Documentary) on December 31, Don’t Die (Hollywood) on January 1, Missing You (Web series) on January 1, Reunion (Hollywood) on January 1, Love Is Blind (Web series) on January 1, Selling the City (Web series) on January 3, and When the Stars Gossip (Web series) on January 4.

Amazon Prime: Gladiator 2 (Hollywood) will stream from January 1, followed by The Rig (Web series) on January 2, and Gun (Hindi) on January 3.

ManoramaMax: The Malayalam series I Am Kathalan will be available from January 1.

Aha: The Tamil series Jolly O Jinkhana will start streaming on December 30.

BookMyShow: The Hollywood movie Christmas Eve in Millers Point will be available from December 30.