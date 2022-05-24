Newlyweds Aadhi Pinishetty And Nikki Galrani Hosted A Grand Reception In Chennai

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Aadhi Pinishetty got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Galrani on 18th May, 2022 amid his close friends and family members. The couple also shared the beautiful wedding pics on their social media pages and treated all their fans. Their wedding attires were simply classy and grabbed the attention of netizens. Off late, they hosted a grand reception party for their industry friends in Chennai and also thanked all and sundry for their unconditional love and blessings!



Aadhi and Nikki shared the beautiful reception pics on their Instagram pages and also dropped a 'Thank You' note… "Every ounce of love & positivity showered upon us, we consider a blessing. We are grateful for having each & every one of you be a part of this journey. Love & Light Nikki & Aadhi".

They looked great in the reception attires… Aadhi wore a complete white suit designed by Kresha Bajaj while Nikki shined in a silver gown! She upped her charm with a layered diamond chain and matching earrings.

This gala event was attended by Kollywood's A-listers Radhika Sarathkumar, Naseer, Aishwarya Rajesh, Arnav Vijay, Ilaiyaraaja and a few others.

Here are a few pics of the gala reception… The couple posed along with Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Illayaraja! Even Nasser and Vijay Kumar also attended the reception and blessed the couple.

Sharing the beautiful wedding pic, Aadhi dropped a heartfelt note on his Instagram… "Celebrating Love Getting married in the presence of all our well wishers was truly a moment we'll cherish forever. We seek for your blessings & love as we take on this new journey together. #Naadhi".

Aadhi Pinishetty and Nikki Galrani are in a relationship from many years but never they revealed it publicly and maintained it secretly but the wedding is a big celebration for all their fans!