Nidhhi Agerwal signs horror thriller

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who was recently seen in the high-budget action spectacle ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ alongside Power Star Pawan Kalyan, and will next be seen in a crucial role in Rebel Star Prabhas’ much-anticipated film ‘Raaja Saab’, continues to delight her fans with a series of exciting projects. Adding to her dynamic lineup, Nidhhi has now signed a gripping horror thriller, officially announced on the joyous occasion of her birthday.

The film is being produced by Puppala Appala Raju (A.R.) under the Jyothi Creations banner, marking their Production No. 1. Making his directorial debut with this intriguing project is Nikhil Kartheek N, a promising new talent.

To celebrate the announcement and mark Nidhhi’s special day, the makers unveiled a special poster, extending warm wishes and setting the tone for what promises to be a spine-chilling cinematic experience. This yet-to-be-titled film will be mounted on a grand scale, with top-tier technical standards and high production values, aiming to deliver a visually compelling and emotionally intense narrative.

Producer Puppala Appala Raju said, “We strongly believe that Nidhhi Agerwal will bring soul and luminous charm to her character, a performance that will remain a milestone in her cinematic journey. Her joining the team fills our production house with immense pride and delight, and we eagerly look forward to the magic she is set to create on screen.”

Further updates about the film’s progress will be shared very soon. The title of the film will be officially unveiled on the auspicious occasion of ‘Dasara’.