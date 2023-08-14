Nikhil’s ‘Swayambhu’ to have a grand launch on Aug 18

Nikhil Siddhartha, the young and promising actor, is currently juggling multiple significant projects. One of them is the movie “Swayambhu,” a pan-Indian movie, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Initially announced on Niikhil’s birthday, the film is back in the spotlight with exciting news.

Notably, the talented actress Samyuktha has joined the cast as the female lead opposite Nikhil. This collaboration is creating quite a buzz, mainly because this movie is set to be the most expensive one in Niikhil’s career.

Another exciting update is that the movie is all set for its grand launch ceremony on August 18, 2023. This event marks the start of the regular filming schedule, adding to the excitement.

Behind the scenes, the movie is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, with Tagore Madhu presenting it. What’s intriguing is that Niikhil has undergone a complete transformation to play a warrior role in the film, showing his dedication to the project.To ensure top-notch quality, the film is bringing in experts like Manoj Paramahamsa for cinematography and Ravi Basrur for the music.