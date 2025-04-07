Nimde Kathe: A Socially Relevant Story of Middle-Class Families and Illegal Loans

In his debut film Nimde Kathe, Raghavendra Raj tells the story of middle-class families caught in the trap of illegal loans. The film highlights how borrowing from moneylenders with high interest rates leads to financial ruin.

The movie begins with a tribute to Vikram (Abhilash Dalapathi), who is thought to have died by suicide. The story then flashes back to show Vikram, who is an insurance agent and a caring son and husband. When his family faces financial trouble, he takes a loan from a moneylender, changing his life.

Abhilash Dalapathi delivered a good performance as Vikram with excellent dialogue deliver. He shares great chemistry with Rashika Shetty, who plays his wife, Kavya. Their emotional scenes are powerful. Reshma V Gowda and Manohar Gowda also deliver strong supporting performances.

The music was composed by Praveen Nikethan and it adds an emotional layer to the film, Similarly, Prashanth Sagar’s cinematography is visually pleasing as it captures the essence of the story well.

One downside of the movie is its length. A trim of 10 to 15 minutes could have made it more engaging.

Nimde Kathe is worth watching, especially for fans of socially relevant stories. Despite a long runtime, it has a strong message, good performances, and a solid story. A great debut for director Raghavendra Raj.