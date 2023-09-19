Live
Nithya Menen’s ‘Kumari Srimathi’ series to be out from this date
The highly acclaimed actress Nithya Menen, who most recently captivated audiences in the series “Breathe: Into the Shadows” (Season 2) and the film “Thiruchitrambalam” (Thiru), is all set to make her return in her second Telugu series titled “Kumari Srimathi.” This dramedy series has been crafted and created by Srinivas Avasarala.
The series creators recently released a glimpse, and now, they’ve officially announced that this delightful series will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 28, 2023. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Directed by GomteshUpadhye, whose claim to fame includes directing the blockbuster romantic track “Neeve,” this 7-episode series promises an engaging storyline. The ensemble cast features Nirupam, Gautami, Thiruveer, Talluri Rameshwari, Naresh, and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles.
Staccato and Kamran are responsible for the music, adding to the allure of this production, brought to you by Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjayanthi Entertainments.