Nitibha Kaul gets engaged in fairytale proposal, reveals fiance’s face

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 contestant and social media influencer Nitibha Kaul has officially announced her engagement, delighting fans with romantic photos and a video from the dreamy proposal.

After keeping her partner’s identity private for more than a year, she finally introduced him to the world through her Instagram posts, marking a new chapter in their long-distance love story.

The proposal, described by Nitibha as “straight out of my fairytale dreams,” took place at a beautifully decorated venue filled with flowers. The video shows her arriving blindfolded, then discovering her now-fiancé waiting with a bouquet and ring, prompting an enthusiastic “yes” from Nitibha as the couple embraced.

In an emotional caption, she reflected on the journey the pair have taken together, noting the years of late-night calls, airport goodbyes and time spent apart across continents.

Nitibha wrote that the moment made “every second worth it,” adding that she feels like “the luckiest girl alive” and is excited for their future together.

While she had previously shared glimpses of her partner on social media, none showed his face until now, making this announcement particularly special for her followers.

Celebrities and fans alike flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, celebrating her joy and the couple’s milestone

.Nitibha Kaul Instagram

The engagement highlights a personal milestone for Nitibha, who first rose to prominence on reality television and has since built a large online presence. With this heartfelt reveal, she has not only shared her happiness with fans but also given a rare glimpse into her private life beyond the screen.