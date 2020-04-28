No Bollywood Actor Could Beat This Prabhas Record

Tollywood rebel star Prabhas is on a career-high. He is now synonymous with big-budget movies. His most successful period flick with Rajamouli, Baahubali made him a household name. After that Prabhas became a global star and there was no looking back. The latest we hear is that Prabhas's record has remained unbeaten.

We all know that Baahubali was a magnum opus and created several records. Among those was this one particular record which is now being talked about by none other than film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Talking about the benchmarks set by Prabhas's Baahubali, the film critic stated that the movie managed to cross the 50 crore mark on the very second day of its release and that this record remained unbeaten to this day. No Bollywood actor or even their movie could beat this. Have a look at this tweet...

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] benchmarks... A record that remains unbroken to this day...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34 pic.twitter.com/mBC13N2b9T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

Prabhas will be next seen in the romantic flick titled Jaan. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Jaan, directed by Radhakrishna, recently wrapped up its Georgia schedule and returned home after which all the crew members went into self-quarantine considering the fact that the virus has spread in the country before the Jaan crew left the place.

Prabhas's last movie Saaho too was done on a large scale and released simultaneously in several Indian languages. Starring Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, the movie failed to set the box office registers ringing. However, Prabhas can still take pride in the fact that his all-time hit Baahubali is still ruling the charts at the Indian box office.