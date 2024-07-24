Live
No buzz for Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ in Telugu states ahead of release

Dhanush’s milestone 50th film, Raayan, which also marks his second directorial venture, is slated for release this Friday. The action thriller, featuring SJ Suryah in a pivotal role, has generated significant anticipation in the Tamil market. However, the Telugu-dubbed version of Raayan is struggling to create similar excitement.
Despite the star-studded ensemble cast, including Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, advance bookings for the Telugu version are notably low. The trailer, which was expected to spark interest, has failed to resonate with the Telugu audience, leading to a subdued pre-release atmosphere.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Raayan boasts a musical score by the legendary AR Rahman, adding a layer of grandeur to the film. Nonetheless, the movie’s success in the Telugu market now hinges on positive word-of-mouth after its release.
With high expectations from his milestone project, Dhanush and the team behind Raayan are hopeful that the film's narrative and performances will eventually draw audiences to theaters. The film’s reception over the coming weekend will be crucial in determining its overall success, particularly in the Telugu-speaking regions.