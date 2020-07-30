Noted Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhake commits suicide

While we are still mourning the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, yet another actor left us this morning. Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre was found dead at his home in Nanded. The police confirmed that it was suicide. Ashutosh is the husband of popular Marathi actress Mayuri Deshmukh.

Ashutosh was 32. He was found hanging at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of Nanded. The reason for death is yet to be known. According to the reports, Ashutosh is suffering from depression for the last few months. Recently, he also shared a video on social media where he analyzed why a person commits suicide. The cops confirmed that they have registered the case and the probe is on.

Ashutosh acted in Marathi films like Bhakar and Ichar Tharla Pakka. His wife Mayuri shot to fame with the popular serial Khulta Kali Khulena. Ashutosh's demise came out as shocking news for the entire Marathi film industry.