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November Movie Calendar: Check Out This Month's Theatrical Releases
In Short
We have loads and loads of reasons to celebrate the upcoming November month! Along with the most-awaited Diwali festival, it also has a bunch of big theatrical releases like Mookuthi Amman 2, Ramayan, Scene, Bhogi, etc.
We have loads and loads of reasons to celebrate the upcoming November month! Along with the most-awaited Diwali festival, it also has a bunch of big theatrical releases like Mookuthi Amman 2, Ramayan, Scene, Bhogi, etc., lined-up at the theatres. So, it’s definitely a big feast for the movie lovers too.
So, we Hans India have curated the November theatrical releases of Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood especially for our readers. Take a look!
Telugu Movies:
1. Summer Holidays
• Release Date: 6th November
• Star Cast: Rohan Roy, Arun Dev Pothula, Khushi and Jaya Sudha
• Director: Srikar Nayan G
2. Bhogi
• Release Date: 12th November
• Star Cast: Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi
• Director: Sampath Nandi
• Genre: Periodic Action Drama
3. Donga Naa Koduku
• Release Date: 13th November
• Star Cast: Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Sushmitha Shetty
• Director: Sreenu Kambala
• Genre: Comedy Entertainer
4. Romeo Juliet
• Release Date: 13th November
• Star Cast: Harshith Reddy and Vishakha Dhiman
• Director: Bhargav Macharla
5. Talcum Powder
• Release Date: 13th November
• Star Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Drishika Chander and Venkatesh Maha
• Director: Sainath Ponna
6. ENE Repeat
• Release Date: 19th November
• Star Cast: Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti and Venkatesh Kakumanu
• Director: Tharun Bhascker
• Genre: Action Entertainer
7. Aakasamlo Oka Tara
• Release Date: 20th November
• Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan
• Director: Pavan Sadineni
• Genre: Astronomical Village Drama
Tamil Movies:
1. Mookuthi Amman 2
• Release Date: 6th November
• Star Cast: Nayanthara, Regena Cassandrra, Abhinaya and Yogi Babu
• Director: Sundar C
• Genre: Fantasy Movie
2. Scene
• Release Date: 6th November
• Star Cast: Suriya, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim and Anandaraj
• Director: Jithu Madhavan
• Genre: Cop Drama
3. OM
• Release Date: 20th November
• Star Cast: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Indrans and Naseeruddin Shah
• Director: Rajkumar Periasamy
• Genre: Action Drama
Hindi Movies:
Ramayan – Part 1
• Release Date: 5th November
• Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta
• Director: Nitish Tiwari
• Genre: Mythological Tale
So guys, watch these movies in your nearest theatres and do drop your reviews in the comments section!
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