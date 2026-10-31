November Movie Calendar: Check Out This Month's Theatrical Releases

We have loads and loads of reasons to celebrate the upcoming November month! Along with the most-awaited Diwali festival, it also has a bunch of big theatrical releases like Mookuthi Amman 2, Ramayan, Scene, Bhogi, etc., lined-up at the theatres. So, it’s definitely a big feast for the movie lovers too.

So, we Hans India have curated the November theatrical releases of Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood especially for our readers. Take a look!

Telugu Movies:

1. Summer Holidays

• Release Date: 6th November

• Star Cast: Rohan Roy, Arun Dev Pothula, Khushi and Jaya Sudha

• Director: Srikar Nayan G

2. Bhogi

• Release Date: 12th November

• Star Cast: Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi

• Director: Sampath Nandi

• Genre: Periodic Action Drama

3. Donga Naa Koduku

• Release Date: 13th November

• Star Cast: Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Sushmitha Shetty

• Director: Sreenu Kambala

• Genre: Comedy Entertainer

4. Romeo Juliet

• Release Date: 13th November

• Star Cast: Harshith Reddy and Vishakha Dhiman

• Director: Bhargav Macharla

5. Talcum Powder

• Release Date: 13th November

• Star Cast: Shiva Kandukuri, Drishika Chander and Venkatesh Maha

• Director: Sainath Ponna

6. ENE Repeat

• Release Date: 19th November

• Star Cast: Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti and Venkatesh Kakumanu

• Director: Tharun Bhascker

• Genre: Action Entertainer

7. Aakasamlo Oka Tara

• Release Date: 20th November

• Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan

• Director: Pavan Sadineni

• Genre: Astronomical Village Drama

Tamil Movies:

1. Mookuthi Amman 2

• Release Date: 6th November

• Star Cast: Nayanthara, Regena Cassandrra, Abhinaya and Yogi Babu

• Director: Sundar C

• Genre: Fantasy Movie

2. Scene

• Release Date: 6th November

• Star Cast: Suriya, Naslen, Nazriya Nazim and Anandaraj

• Director: Jithu Madhavan

• Genre: Cop Drama

3. OM

• Release Date: 20th November

• Star Cast: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Indrans and Naseeruddin Shah

• Director: Rajkumar Periasamy

• Genre: Action Drama

Hindi Movies:

Ramayan – Part 1

• Release Date: 5th November

• Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta

• Director: Nitish Tiwari

• Genre: Mythological Tale

So guys, watch these movies in your nearest theatres and do drop your reviews in the comments section!