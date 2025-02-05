NTR appeals to fans, promises exclusive meet soon

Fans’ unwavering admiration for Jr. NTR often leads them to extreme measures, with some even traveling long distances on foot to catch a glimpse of the star. Recently, a growing number of fans have been gathering outside his residence, hoping for a brief interaction or a selfie.

Addressing the situation, Jr. NTR has issued an official statement expressing gratitude for his fans’ love while requesting them not to strain themselves physically to meet him. He assured them that a dedicated fan meet is in the works, where he will personally interact with them.

"NTR is deeply grateful for the immense love and respect his fans continue to show him. Understanding their eagerness to meet him, he has decided to personally interact with his fans in a well-organized gathering very soon," the statement read.

The actor emphasized that the event will be planned with all necessary permissions from the police and relevant authorities to avoid any logistical issues. He urged fans to be patient while arrangements are made to ensure a seamless experience.

Furthermore, Jr. NTR specifically requested his fans to refrain from physically strenuous acts like paada yatras to meet him. "While their love means the world to him, their health and well-being are his top priority," the statement concluded.

With this assurance from the star, fans can look forward to an official interaction with their idol in a safe and organized manner.