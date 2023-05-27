NTR Centenary Celebrations: 7 Best Movies Of This Iconic Actor

There is no doubt in saying that Senior NTR was one of the strong pillars of the Telugu film industry. He was not only an iconic actor but also one of the best Chief Ministers of united Andhra Pradesh. Especially when we speak about his portrayals of Hindu deities like Lord Krishna, Rama and Shiva, he turned into the ‘messiah of the masses’ with his amazing screen presence. He made his debut with the Mana Desam movie in 1949 and since then he had no look back and shined on the silver screen essaying numerous roles. Well, he acted in more than 300 movies and also donned the hats of a producer and director.



On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of this legendary actor, let us take a look back at his popular movies which are still remaining as the classics of Tollywood…

1. Mayabazar

Release Date: 27th March, 1957

Star Cast: NTR, Jamuna, ANR and Savitri

Director: K.Venkata Reddy

Music Director: Ghantasala and A.Rajeswara Rao

This is one of the best classics of Tollywood… Being the mythological tale of Mahabharata, it showcased the exile period of Pandavas along with highlighting the love tale of Arjun’s son Abhimanyu and Sasirekha.

2. Lava Kusa (1963)

Release Date: 29th March, 1963

Star Cast: NTR and Anjali Devi

Director: C.Pullayya and C.S.Rao

Music Director: Ghantasala and K.V.Mahadevan

It is also a mythological tale and showcased the story of Lord Rama and Sita Devi’s kids Lava and Kusa. This latter part of Ramayana also makes us witness how Lord Rama sends Sita Devi to exile on hearing the accusations of a washerman.

3. Narthanasala (1963)

Release Date: 11th October, 1963

Star Cast: NTR and Savitri

Director: K.Kameswara Rao

Music Director: S.Dakshinamurthy

This is also the mythological tale of Mahabharata… It showcases the exile period of Pandavas and makes us witness their incognito lives in King Virata’s Matsya kingdom. Senior NTR essayed the role of Arjuna who turns into a transgender dance teacher Brihannala in that kingdom.

4. Missamma (1955)

Release Date: 12th January, 1955

Cast: ANR, NTR and Savitri

Director: L.V.Prasad

Music Director: S.Rajeswara Rao

This is one of the cult classics of the Telugu film industry

It is a hilarious entertainer showcasing how NTR and Savitri pretend to be a married couple in order to qualify for the job and meet their financial needs.

5. Gundamma Katha (1962)

Release Date: 7th June, 1962

Star Cast: NTR, ANR, Jamuna and Savitri

Director: K.Kameswara Rao

Music Director: Ghantasala

How can one forget Gundamma Katha? This movie always holds its place in senior NTR’s best movies list. It showcased how a billionaire NTR turns into a servant at Suryakantham’s house to support and marry Savitri aka Lakshmi who will always be ill-treated by her stepmother.

6. Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977)

Date: 14th January, 1977

Star Cast: NTR, Bala Krishna, Hari Krishna, Sarada, Saroja Devi and Prabha

Director: NTR

Music Director: P. Nageswara Rao

Senior NTR not only essayed three roles in this movie but he was also the director and producer of this mythological tale. It showcases the story of Kunthi devi’s first son Karna whom she gives birth before her marriage. She leaves her son in a pond and then he will be adopted by charioteer Adhiratha and who names him Karna. NTR portrayed the roles of Srikrishna, Karna and Duryodhana and made all his fans go jaw dropped with his amazing screen presence!

7. Badi Panthulu (1972)

Release Date: 23rd November, 1972

Cast: NTR and Anjali Devi

Director: P. Chandrasekhar Reddy

Music Director: K.V.Mahadevan

It is an emotional family tale which first showcases NTR as a disciplined head master of a school. He could change the lives of many school students but get ill-treated by his children after his retirement. This showcases the modern era of family bonding where children forget the sacrifices of their parents and divide them among themselves feeling them as burden.

Senior NTR will always be reminisced for his contribution to the film industry. He not only served the Telugu Film Industry as an actor, but he was also a director and producer giving a chance to many struggling actors.