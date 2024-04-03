NTR lauds ‘Tillu Square’ success: A glorious milestone in the making

"Tillu Square," the uproarious comedy flick, has set the box office ablaze, inching closer to the coveted 100-crore mark. The film received a special screening yesterday for none other than the esteemed star hero, NTR, who showered accolades upon the team for their sensational success.

Accompanying NTR was the dynamic young hero Vishwak Sen, who joined the film's lead SiddhuJonnalagadda and producer Naga Vamsi for the exclusive show. Images from the screening have since gone viral, capturing the cheerful camaraderie shared among the stars.

In a delightful turn of events, NTR's admiration for the film harks back to his earlier endorsement of the first part, DJ Tillu, during an interview for his upcoming blockbuster RRR. His evident enjoyment of the sequel reaffirms his status as a fan of the franchise.



Adding to the excitement, NTR is slated to grace the success celebrations of "Tillu Square," tentatively scheduled for April 8th in Hyderabad. While awaiting official confirmation, fans eagerly anticipate his presence as the chief guest, a testament to the film's monumental achievement.





Helmed by Mallik Ram, "Tillu Square" has not only shattered records but has also emerged as Siddhu Jonnalagadda's crowning glory. The rib-tickling comedy has garnered immense popularity overseas, poised to cross the two-million-dollar mark in the US market.



As anticipation mounts for the upcoming sequel, "Tillu Cube," NTR's endorsement is expected to propel "Tillu Square" to even greater heights at the box office. With his seal of approval, the film is primed for continued success in the days ahead, solidifying its status as a blockbuster phenomenon.







