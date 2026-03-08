NTR National Film Award for superstar Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday announced that superstar Chiranjeevi has been selected for the NTR National Film Award. The Paidi Jairaj Film Award for Indian film personality will be given to actor Kamal Haasan, it said. - Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Venkata Ramana Reddy, popularly known as 'Dil Raju', actor-writer Tanikella Bharani, music director Mani Sarma, producer Tammareddy Bharadwaja and other members of the jury submitted the winners under various categories of 'Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025' (TGFA) to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka here on Saturday.

The awards to Chiranjeevi and Haasan are part of the special awards announced by the government. Announcing special Awards, Dil Raju said ANR Award would be given to Jayasudha, Kantharao Award to R Narayana Murthy and BN Reddy Award to Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and Nagireddy Chakrapani Award to Ashwini Dutt and C Narayana Reddy Award to Suddala Ashok Teja.

‘Raju Weds Rambai’ was declared as the ‘Best Movie’; ‘Dandora’ the ‘Second Best Movie’ and ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ the ‘Third Best Movie’.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will present the awards to the winners during Ugadi festival celebrations on March 19.

‘Tandel’ film hero Naga Chaitanya was named as the ‘Best Actor’ and the ‘Best Actress’ award would be presented to Rashmika Mandanna (‘The Girl Friend’).

The Congress government, which assumed office in December 2023, has decided to present film awards in the name of late folk singer and balladeer Gaddar.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and popular hero Pawan Kalyan hailed the selection of Chiranjeevi for the NTR National Film Award. In a statement, he also congratulated other award winners.