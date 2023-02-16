NTR's 100 Rupees Coin: Price, Availability, and Additional Information

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing to launch a commemorative coin worth Rs 100, featuring the image of Sr NTR. Here are some additional details on this exciting news. The NTR coin is set to be released in the market within the next two months and can be purchased at any bank or the Reserve Bank counter. Each coin is priced at Rs 4,160 and is composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc. Buyers of this coin will also receive a 4-page book detailing the historic life journey of the legendary Telugu personality.

The RBI rarely releases commemorative coins, making the NTR coin even more special. It is expected to garner significant interest from the Telugu community. The proposal for the coin was initiated by Purandeshwari, who brought the idea to the attention of the central finance minister, Nirmala Seetharaman. Purandeshwari expressed her pride in seeing the pride of the Telugu community featured on such a rare commemorative coin.