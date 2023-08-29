Nupur looks gorgeous in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ first look

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ makers revealed the first look of Nupur Sanon as Sara, the love of Tiger. Sitting in the window seat in a train, the starlet looks extremely beautiful in the poster in ethnic wear

The buzz has intensified for the much-awaited movie Tiger Nageswara Rao, after a glimpse was unveiled recently. The teaser of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s crazy Pan India project “Tiger Nageswara Rao” under the direction of Vamsee called Tiger’s Invasion went viral and it has set the bar high for the movie.

Produced grandly by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts which made consecutive Pan India blockbusters “The Kashmir Files” and “Karthikeya 2,” the movie stars Nupur Sanon playing the female lead opposite Ravi Teja.

The makers revealed the first look of Nupur as Sara, the love of Tiger. Sitting in the window seat in a train, The starlet looks extremely beautiful in the poster in ethnic wear. It is known that Nupur Sanon is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Gayathri Bharadwaj is the other actress in the movie.

TNR is the highest-budgeted movie for Ravi Teja. Since the story has universal appeal, the makers are releasing it at the Pan India level. The cinematography is by R Madhie ISC, while GV Prakash Kumar scores the music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer. The movie is slated for release on October 20th for Dussehra.