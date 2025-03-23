‘O Andala Rakshasi’ team celebrates the film’s triumph

Shehraz Mehdi’s latest film, O Andala Rakshasi, has received a positive response since its release on March 21st. Directed by and starring Shehraz Mehdi, the film features Vihanshi Hegde and Krithi Varma in lead roles. Produced by Surinder Kaur under the Sky Is The Limit banner, with Tejinder Kaur as co-producer and Share Samarpan as the presenter, the film has gained momentum through word-of-mouth. To mark its success, the film’s unit held a grand success meet on Saturday.

Veteran filmmaker TamareddyBharadwaja praised the film’s success, stating, “As I mentioned during the pre-release event, the film has turned out to be a huge success. Despite being a small-budget film, it opened well and continues to run successfully. With positive word-of-mouth, the number of shows, screens, and collections are steadily increasing. The movie has struck a chord with the audience, and I sincerely hope it continues its winning streak.”

Writer Bhashya Shree expressed his gratitude for the film’s reception, saying, “‘O Andala Rakshasi’ is being appreciated by audiences across the board. With media support, I believe it can reach even more people. A big thanks to the audience for making it a success.”

Shehraz Mehdi was overwhelmed by the response, stating, “Our film has been recognized for its strong message. The audience has made this film a success, and I hope it continues to achieve greater heights.”

Krithi Varma, delighted by her film’s reception, said, “Several films were released alongside ours, yet the audience chose to support ‘O AndalaRakshasi.’ I’m grateful for their love, and I couldn’t have asked for a better debut.”

With strong audience support and increasing box-office success, O Andala Rakshasi continues to shine, proving that passion-driven storytelling resonates with moviegoers.