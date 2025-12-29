Hans India 2026 Calendar Unveiled

Sangareddy: District Additional Collector Chandra Shekhar said that Hans India Media has been playing a commendable role in reaching people with in-depth analytical stories and valuable information. He made these remarks on Monday while officially unveiling the Hans India 2026 New Year Calendar at his office in the presence of Hans India representatives.

On the occasion, the Additional Collector extended advance New Year greetings to Hans India readers and the people of the district. He expressed hope that the New Year 2026 would bring light, positivity, and progress into everyone’s lives. He appreciated the Hans India management for presenting useful information to the public in the form of a calendar, calling the initiative praiseworthy.He said the calendar, designed with details on government welfare schemes, social awareness topics, historical highlights, and motivational messages, would serve as a guiding tool for the public. Chandra Shekhar added that Hans India Media is playing a key role in social development and stressed the importance of responsible journalism in creating public awareness.

Hans India representatives, journalists, officials, and others participated in the programme.Generally, calendars are limited to dates and holidays. However, the Hans India 2026 Calendar stands out by blending information with social responsibility. By bringing government schemes, awareness initiatives, and socially relevant content onto a single platform, it goes beyond being just a calendar and becomes a social guide for the public.

The remarks made by the Additional Collector on media responsibility are highly relevant in the present context. The event once again highlighted the need for the media to play a positive and constructive role in improving public awareness and living standards through responsible journalism.