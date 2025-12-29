NABARD organizes Telangana Cooperative Conclave 2025

Hyderabad: As part of celebration of International Year of Cooperatives, NABARD’s Telangana Regional Office organized Telangana Cooperative Conclave 2025 on 29 December 2025 in Hyderabad.

Shri Tummala Nageswara Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Textiles and Handloom, Government of Telangana, was the Chief Guest.

Shri Tummala Nageswara Rao, Hon’ble Minister, in his address said that it is an honour for him to be the part of the Cooperative Conclave as part of the International Year of Cooperatives. He said that this is an initiative that places rural transformation at the very centre of our growth story. He dwelt upon the various initiatives the Government of Telangana is taking up. He said that with the Rice output at 189 lakh tonnes, Telangana stood as India’s second-largest rice producer in the country. He further said that the year 2025, declared as the International Year of Cooperatives, underscores the vital role of cooperatives in promoting inclusive and sustainable development. The Cooperative Principles aim at ‘One for all, All for one’ and that Cooperatives are people-centered and not capital-centred. He appreciated the role of NABARD during the last decade which undertook a comprehensive set of interventions to build strong, resilient and future-ready cooperative institutions in Telangana. He particularly praised the initiative of transformation of PACS into Multi-Service Centres (PACS as MSC) and setting up of Sahakara Sarathi Private Limited to facilitate technology and operational support. He also congratulated NABARD for organising this ‘Sahakara Varotsavaalu’ and bringing together various types of Co-operative institutions from Telengana to convey the strong message of bringing about rural prosperity through Co-operation.

Shri Konduri Ravinder Rao, Chairman, NAFSCOB, speaking on the occasion, exhorted farmers to work with actions and implement best practices learnt from successful societies. He emphasized the need for focus on inland fisheries.

During the Conclave, a Tripartite Agreement among NABARD, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank and 24X7 Moneyworks Consulting Private Limited was signed which will pave way for issuance of eKCC that enables farmers to apply for loans through digital platform.

Eleven best-performing PACS from Telangana have been felicitated at the hands of Hon’ble Agriculture Minister during the Conclave.

Cheques amounting to ₹15 lakh each were presented to 12 PACS as FPOs towards assistance by National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) during the Conclave. Further, micro ATMs were also distributed by NABARD to VIJAYA Dairy Cooperatives from nine Districts of Telangana.

The Hon’ble Agriculture Minister has also released a booklet on NABARD’s Intervention towards Institution Building of Cooperatives of Telangana in last decade.

A presentation was made by Shri S Manikumar, CGM, NABARD, Mumbai, on Sahakara Sarathi Private Limited titled ‘Technology and Digital Transformation and way ahead for Rural Cooperative Banks”

Three Panel Discussions also were arranged on ‘Strengthening of Cooperatives especially PACS through Technology adoption, diversification into non-credit activities and forming new MPACS in potential areas’; ‘Promoting Dairy Cooperatives in Telangana—Way Forward’; and ‘Promoting Fisheries Cooperatives in Telangana—Way Forward”.

The fire side chat on Promoting Fisheries Co-operatives focussed on Innovative models, marketing linkage with Institutions, requirement of share capital & credit linkage with PACS.

Prominent among the dignitaries who attended the Conclave include Shri Chinmoy Kumar, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad; Shri Y K Rao, Managing Director, Telangana Cooperative Apex Bank, delegates from DCCBs, FPOs, PACS, Farmer organizations.

The Conclave concluded with Vote of Thanks by Shri Samrat Mukherjee, General Manager, NABARD, Telangana Regional Office