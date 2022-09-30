October 2022 Calendar: All About The Shows And Movies That Are Ready To Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms

The coming month October holds a special mention as the most-auspicious festivals of the season Dussehra and Diwali are all set to be celebrated in that month itself. Well, as it is the festival season, there will be no compromising element in releasing movies! Thus, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna are all set to lock the horns on the festive day i.e on 5th October 2022 with their 'Godfather' and 'The Ghost' movies. Coming to Bollywood, it also holds a bunch of interesting movies in its kitty. Especially when we speak about the popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix, these digital platforms are also leaving no stone unturned in making the festival turn into a special one with their new shows and web series.

So, we are here with the list of movies, shows and web series that are ready to hit both theatres and OTT platforms in October… Take a look!

First let's begin with movies…

Bollywood Movies:

1. Goodbye

Release Date: 7th October, 2022

Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta

Genre: Family drama

Director: Vikas Bhal

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a small family fight where father-daughter Amitabh and Rashmika argue for some issue. Thereafter Rashmika's mother Neena Gupta passes away and she will be unaware of it. But later she and her brother reach their house and argue on the traditions followed during a death ceremony. Finally, they all go teary-eyed reminiscing Neena Gupta and her memories during her funeral. On the whole, it is a complete emotional drama and make us realise the value of family members!

2. Doctor G

Release Date: 14th October, 2022

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Genre: Comedy entertainer

Well, going with the plot, Ayushmann gets his medical seat in gynaecology although he hopes to bag it in some other department. He tries his better to be out from this specialisation but unfortunately completes it without having another choice. His senior Shefali and Rakul help him a lot but in the trailer we can witness his discomfort in treating female patients.

3. Code Name Tiranga

Release Date: 14th October, 2022

Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Genre: RAW Agent's action thriller

Going with the trailer, it starts off by introducing the deadly terrorist Omar who is also responsible for many attacks in India. So, the officials ask the most efficient Durga aka Parineeti aka Alpha Ranger to go on a mission to catch Omar. But then after she steps in, she falls in love with Harrdy along with secretly handling her job. But finally, she gets caught and needs to choose between her job and love. So, we need to wait and watch how Parineeti handles the mission 'Tiranga'.

4. Double XL

Release Date: 14th October, 2022

Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi

Director: Satramm Ramani

Genre: Satirical comedy drama

Going with the teaser, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are seen sitting on a bench discussing about the beauty standards set by the society. Even Huma also says that one cannot hide their fat and it will be visible some or the other way. Their dialogues, "No matter how much you tuck your tummy in, jeans always get stuck around the thighs." "And boys' demands are weird. They want a big bust and a small waist" also made teaser interesting!

5. Ram Setu

Release Date: 25th October, 2022

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Genre: Fact-Check story of Ram Setu Bridge

Going with the teaser, it showcased how Akshay Kumar and his teammates Satya Dev and Jacqueline Fernandez are on a mission to save Ram Setu and that too with the time limit of 3 days. The glimpses of action sequences and beautiful views of Ram Setu also made the teaser worth watching.

6. Thank God

Release Date: 25th October, 2022

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra

Director: Indra Kumar

Genre: Comedy entertainer filled with emotional elements!

Going with the trailer, it started with showing off Sidharth meeting with an accident while talking to her wife Rakul on the mobile. He argues with her as he couldn't attend their daughter's PTM. The next minute, he reaches 'Hell' but it is not the same that we witnessed in past movies. He is totally modish and Ajay Devgn looked awesome in the modish attire essaying the role of Chitragupt. He makes Sidharth realise the meaning of life and makes him know how he hurt his near and dear by being angry with everyone. He also feels jealous of his wife Rakul who is seen as a Crime Branch Police officer. A small glimpse of Sidharth being a Police officer and his 'illusion' world is broken when Ajay Devgn showcases his reality. Then he is also shown being lustful and tempting other women. After Ajay Devgn gives him a chance of playing 'The Game Of Life' instead of getting tortured in hell, Sidharth rectifies all his mistakes and turns kind, lovely and calm.

Tollywood Movies

1. The Ghost

Release Date: 5th October, 2022

Star Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran

Director: Praveen Sattaru

Genre: Cop drama

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Nagarjuna aka Vikram's friend Anu contacting him after 20 long years. She informs him about her problem and thus he advices her to leave the city along with her daughter. He also promises Anu's father in his childhood to take care of her. But as the whole underworld plans to kill Anu and her daughter, we need to wait and watch how Vikram will protect her. His romance with Sonal Chauhan is also witnessed in the trailer.

2. Godfather

Release Date: 5th October, 2022

Star Cast: Chiraneejvi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Satya Dev and Sunil

Director: Mohan Raja

Genre: Political drama

Going with the trailer, it started off by showcasing the Chief Minister of the state passing away so the fight for the seat starts and the heat in the political drama makes the antagonists play a mind game to grab the seat. But here, Chiru aka Godfather makes his entry into the political after 20 years and tries to settle down the situation to pick the right one for the Chief Minister's seat. His prison action sequences reveal a part of his flashback. Then enters Salman Khan who calls Godfather as his big brother and stands by his side taking action on the antagonists. Satya Dev tries to stop the duo and on the other hand, Nayanthara is also seen opposing Godfather's entry.

3. Swati Mutyam

Release Date: 5th October, 2022

Star Cast: Bellamkonda Ganesh, Varsha Bollamma and Vennela Kishore

Director: Lakshman K Krishna

Genre: Love tale

It is a complete love story and holds spice and comedy elements too!

So guys, enjoy the festive season watching these new shows and movies…