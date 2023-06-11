Live
Official: Amitabh to collaborate with Rajinikanth after 32 years
In a massive casting achievement, the makers of legendary Tamil actor Rajinikanth’s highly-anticipated 170th film have roped in Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for a crucial role in the movie. This massive collaboration of the two biggest stars of Indian Cinema has been confirmed by the makers.
Amitabh and Rajini had earlier shared screen in the yesteryear Hindi cult classics such as “Andhaa Kaanoon,” “Geraftaar” and “Hum.” Both the stalwarts will now be joining forces to set the silver screens ablaze after nearly 32 years. Both Amitabh and Rajini share mutual respect and admiration for each other’s work, and their collaboration will surely leave millions of their fans excited.
Rajinikanth’s 170th movie will be directed by “Jai Bhim” fame TJ Gnanavel. Leading Tamil film production house Lyca Productions is bankrolling this humongous project. This as-yet-untitled film’s shooting will commence by July end.