Official Announcement Regarding Rajinikanth's 170th Movie

The long-awaited announcement about Kollywood legend, Superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film is finally out. The film, tentatively titled Thalaivar170, will be produced under the Lyca Productions banner.

Lyca Productions made an official statement confirming that TJ Gnanavel, the talented director who directed Suriya's critically acclaimed social drama, Jai Bhim, will be directing Thalaivar170. In addition, Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for this highly anticipated project. The film is expected to release in 2024.

Production for Thalaivar170 will be supervised by GKM Tamil Kumaran, one of the producers at Lyca Productions. Today's announcement coincides with the birthday of Lyca Productions Chairman, Subaskaran.