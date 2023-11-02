Live
- UAPA case: Delhi court sends NewsClick editor, HR head to judicial custody till Dec 1
- KCR Couole performs Yantar Pooja as part of Rajashyamala
- Latest beautiful Photos of Anu Emmanuel's Shared on Social Media.
- SAP, Stanford University join hands to help build responsible AI
- Bribery case against CM Vijayan: Vigilance Court should have ordered initial probe, says amicus curiae
- NSDC, HCLTech join hands to bridge skills gap in tech, engineering sectors
- How Manoj Tiwari had prior knowledge of ED summons to Kejriwal: AAP
- Modi in Centre, Khattar in Haryana will take country forward: Amit Shah
- Thomas Cook Q2 PAT at Rs 25.42 cr
- 31 out of 38 re-contesting MLAs' assets in Mizoram increased from 3% to 209% in 5 years: Report
Just In
On SRK’sbirthday, ‘Jawan’ gets a digital release
On the occasion of 58th birthday of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the makers of his recent action packed pan-India film 'Jawan', have released...
On the occasion of 58th birthday of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the makers of his recent action packed pan-India film 'Jawan', have released the movie on OTT, with its extended version.SRK is absolutely thrilled with the release of 'Jawan' in its uncut, extended version.
"Jawan's journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal, and I can't wait for fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families. Here's to our labour of love leaving its mark across the globe and to more exciting adventures in the world of cinema," added SRK.
The movie has enthralled audiences across the globe with its gripping plot, brilliantly choreographed action sequences, masaledaar dialogues and enticing acting prowess.
The flick stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.
It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The movie has theatrical release on September 7.It is now streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.