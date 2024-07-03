  • Menu
'Operation Raavan'set for theatrical release on August 2

'Operation Raavan'set for theatrical release on August 2
The highly anticipated bilingual psycho thriller "Operation Raavan," starring Rakshit Atluri and Radhika Sarath Kumar, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 2.

The highly anticipated bilingual psycho thriller "Operation Raavan," starring Rakshit Atluri and Radhika Sarath Kumar, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 2. Produced by Dhyan Atluri and directed by Venkata Satya, the film promises to be a new-age suspense thriller.

Sangeerthana Vipin stars as the heroine in this intense narrative. The recently released poster, captioned "A Psycho Story," has sparked significant interest, especially with its depiction of an action sequence featuring Rakshit Atluri.

The film, which will be released in both Telugu and Tamil, also features notable performances from Radhika Sarath Kumar, Charan Raj, and Tamil actor Vidya Sagar. The "Operation Raavan" team is confident in the film’s success, citing the gripping storyline and strong performances as key elements that will captivate audiences.


