Operation Sankalp: Drug-Free Telangana Mission

Operation Sankalp: Drug-Free Telangana Mission
Highlights

We are proud to announce the launch of Operation Sankalp, a transformative initiative in collaboration with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau...

We are proud to announce the launch of Operation Sankalp, a transformative initiative in collaboration with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in association with the Movie Artist Association (MAA), Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, and Civil Force Trust.

The launch event was marked by the esteemed presence of Sandeep Shandilya, Director, TGANB; Dr Madala Ravi, Vice President, MAA; P Seetharama, SP, TGANB; and Shailaja Garu, Director, Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPWD).

A powerful step forward in our mission to build a drug-free Telangana.

