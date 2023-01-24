Oscars 2023: Everything To Know About The Nominations Of The 95th Academy Awards…

There are just a few hours left to witness the most-awaited nominations event of the prestigious Oscars 2023. From India, RRR, The Last Show, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Iravin Nizhal and Kantara made their place in the nomination consideration list. Thus, there are many expectations on Rajamouli's RRR movie as it already bagged the Golden Globe and other International awards.



We have listed down the details of the 95th Academy Awards nomination event… So check out the details and stick to the live stream to witness the gala event…

Date and Time:

The gala event will be held on 24th January, 2023 i.e on Tuesday. As per Indian standard time, it will stream from 7:00 PM onwards.

Where and how to watch the event?

Well, the most-awaited Oscars 2023 nominations event will be streamed live through Oscars.org, ABC, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Chances of the RRR movie being nominated…

As of now, the "Naatu Naatu…" song has been nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category and the movie won the award at the Golden Globes for the same song. Apart from it, there are chances that Junior NTR aka Bheem from the movie may get a chance to be listed in the 'Best Actor' category. Not to forget, even the 'Best Visual Effects' category might also hold this movie name.

On the other hand, earlier the makers of the RRR movie submitted the movie in total 14 categories… They are:

• Best Motion Picture - D.V.V. Danayya

• Best Director - S.S. Rajamouli

• Best Original Screenplay - Story By V. Vijayendra Prasad

• Best Actor N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan

• Best Supporting Actress - Alia Bhatt

• Best Supporting Actor - Ajay Devgn

• Best Visual Effects V. Srinivas Mohan (VFX Supervisor)

• Best Original Song - Naatu Naatu

• Best Original Score- MM Keeravani

So, we need to keep waiting for the evening as the fate of RRR in Oscars 2023 will be decided today…