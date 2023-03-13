Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu's Live Performance Receives Standing Ovation

On Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Naatu Naatu, the Oscar-winning song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, was performed live and set the stage on fire. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the original singers of Naatu Naatu, represented India and effortlessly performed the chartbuster song.

Deepika Padukone, a Bollywood actress, introduced Naatu Naatu on stage and made a stylish and elegant appearance. Deepika described the song as a global sensation with an irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves. The audience cheered loudly in agreement.

Lauren Gottlieb, an American actor-dancer and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 6 runner-up, also danced alongside other foreign dancers during the live performance. The audience was thrilled to witness the live recreation of Naatu Naatu and gave a standing ovation.