Oscars 2024: Complete list of winners in 96th Academy Awards
In a dazzling display of glamour and cinematic celebration, the 96th Academy Awards, widely known as the Oscars, unfolded at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The star-studded event, hosted by the charismatic Jimmy Kimmel, marked a night of triumph for the film industry's finest talents.
Here's the complete list of winners from the 96th Academy Awards:
• Best Picture: "Oppenheimer"
• Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer")
• Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer")
• Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone ("Poor Things")
• Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers")
• Best Directing: Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer")
• Best Animated Feature: "The Boy and the Heron"
• Best Adapted Screenplay: "American Fiction"
• Best Original Screenplay: "Anatomy of a Fall"
• Best Cinematography: "Oppenheimer"
• Best Costume Design: "Poor Things"
• Best Documentary Feature: "20 Days in Mariupol"
• Best Documentary Short Film: "The Last Repair Shop"
• Best Film Editing: "Oppenheimer"
• Best International Feature Film: "The Zone of Interest"
• Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Poor Things"
• Best Original Score: "Oppenheimer"
• Best Original Song: "What Was I Made For?" ("Barbie")
• Best Production Design: "Poor Things"
• Best Animated Short Film: "WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"
• Best Live Action Short Film: "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"
• Best Sound: "The Zone of Interest"
• Best Visual Effects: "Godzilla: Minus One"
Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" emerged as the big winner, securing 7 Oscars, the highest for any film this year. Emma Stone's "Poor Things" followed closely, claiming 4 Oscars. The night was a testament to the power and artistry of cinema, and audiences worldwide eagerly await more updates on the Oscars 2024.