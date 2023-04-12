OTT Release Date for Kabzaa Confirmed

A Pan-Indian film called "Kabzaa" was released last month in Sandalwood, starring Upendra and Shriya Saran in lead roles. Unfortunately, the movie failed to perform well at the box office in all languages and received heavy criticism for being a rehashed version of KGF.

However, after its theatrical run, the makers have announced that the film will be making its debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 14th, available to stream in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

The movie features crucial cameos from Shiva Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep, along with vital roles played by Murali Sharma, Sudha, John Kokken, Sudha, and Anoop Revanna. Directed and produced by R Chandru, this high-budget flick has Ravi Basrur's music as its highlight.