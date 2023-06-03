Live
- Naidu to meet Amit Shah in Delhi Today
- Gen-AI, creating more Job Opportunities in the IT sector
- Odisha Train accident: Coromandel express took wrong track, says signalling dept
- South-Indian highest opening day grosser; ‘RRR’ tops the list
- Apple to open 3 more exclusive stores in India; find details
- YS Avinash Reddy appears before CBI in YS Viveka murder case today
- Karnataka: youth ends life over alleged police high-handedness in Haveri
- Odisha train accident: 21 passengers heading to Rajahmahendravaram reported safe
- Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest rom-com surprises with its first day collections
- Odisha train mishap: Rescue operation underway in 2 badly damaged coaches
OTT: ‘Senapathi’ director’s next titled ‘Dayaa’
Director Pavan Sadineni, whose last project is “Senapathi,” a web series. The director has been working on a new series for more than a year and finally revealed the title of it today. Created for the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar, the Telugu series is titled “Dayaa.”
The filmmaker has officially revealed the poster of the series. He also mentioned that more details will be unveiled today. JD Chakravarthy is the lead actor in this series, with more noted actors playing prominent roles. More details about the film will be released soon.
