OTT: ‘Senapathi’ director’s next titled ‘Dayaa’

Director Pavan Sadineni, whose last project is “Senapathi,” a web series. The director has been working on a new series for more than a year and finally revealed the title of it today. Created for the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar, the Telugu series is titled “Dayaa.”

The filmmaker has officially revealed the poster of the series. He also mentioned that more details will be unveiled today. JD Chakravarthy is the lead actor in this series, with more noted actors playing prominent roles. More details about the film will be released soon.