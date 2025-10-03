OTT This Weekend: IGT 11, The Game, Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Live
Highlights
Watch new shows and movies this weekend on OTT: India’s Got Talent 11, The Game, Dakuaan Da Munda 3, Steve, Genie Make A Wish, Play Dirty.
This weekend, you can watch lots of fun shows and movies on OTT. There are talent shows, exciting stories, and funny films. Here’s what’s new:
- India’s Got Talent Season 11 – October 4, 2025
- The Game: You Never Play Alone – October 2, 2025
- Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – October 3, 2025
- Steve – October 3, 2025
- Genie, Make A Wish – October 3, 2025
- Play Dirty – October 1, 2025
