Pan-India film Kabzaa Runtime

After a brief hiatus, the Kannada film industry is all set to release another pan-India film called Kabzaa. The movie features top stars such as Upendra, Sudeep, Shivrajkumar, and Shriya in key roles, and has been produced on a massive budget. The film is scheduled for release on March 17th and there are high expectations from this ambitious project.

The trailer of the film looks very promising, with stunning visuals and a gripping background score. However, the film's runtime is surprisingly low for a story that aims to be on a grand scale. Typically, pan-Indian or big-budget projects have a runtime of at least 150 minutes, with some even spanning up to 170-180 minutes, due to the large timeline involved.

Kabzaa, on the other hand, has a runtime of only 136 minutes. This can either work in favor or against the film. The period action drama has been certified U/A and will be released on March 17th. It remains to be seen whether the film will be able to capture the audience's attention and win their hearts over the weekend.